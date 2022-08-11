Not feeling well, Kirk Cousins sent home by Vikings

Skip to main content
Not feeling well, Kirk Cousins sent home from Minnesota Vikings training camp

Not feeling well, Kirk Cousins sent home from Minnesota Vikings training camp

No word yet if his health will affect his chances of playing in the preseason opener.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings open the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and it's unclear if Kirk Cousins will join the team in Vegas. 

Cousins, who was a full participant at training camp practice on Wednesday, was sent home because he wasn't feeling well Thursday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. 

"Kirk Cousins, obviously, was not out at the walkthrough today. I have not gotten much of an update, but I do know he was not feeling well earlier," O'Connell explained. 

"We have a process in place where we sent him home and we'll go through our processes internally. I'll get an update for you guys as the week pans out on his availability for the Raider game."

Even if Cousins is fine for the game Sunday, it's unclear if O'Connell plans on playing his star players in any of the three preseason games before Minnesota opens the regular season Sept. 11 against the Green Bay Packers. 

It's unclear what's ailing Cousins, but there is no word if it is COVID-19. Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the Vikings were set to face the Packers in a critical game Week 17 last season, and he wound up missing the game. 

The Vikings would've had a 50-50 chance (statistically) of making the playoffs had they won that game, but with Sean Mannion playing in place of Cousins the Vikings got smoked 37-10 and that was that. 

This is a developing story. 

