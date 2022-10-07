Numbers say Vikings will gash Bears however they want

There's probably no tougher position to succeed as a rookie in the NFL than cornerback. And the chance for success craters when a rookie corner has to face one of the league's best wide receivers.

Welcome to Week 5 and the Vikings versus the Bears, where rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon will be looking across the line of scrimmage at superstar Justin Jefferson. And if he's not staring down Jefferson, he'll probably be up against Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn.

This is a nightmare in the making for Gordon, who is statistically one of the worst corners in the NFL through four games.

Gordon started as a slot cornerback the first three games and last week was lined up as the right outside corner, though he's moved in and out in all four games. It's a good bet that the Vikings will take a page of Green Bay's playbook and target Gordon as often as possible.

Aaron Rodgers picked on the rookie, targeting Gordon's coverage 13 times in Week 2 for 10 completions, 163 yards and two touchdowns. Seventy-five of the 163 yards was after the catch.

Davis Mills (the QB with the neck in Houston) targeted Gordon's coverage six times for four completions and 92 yards – 52 yards after the catch. Mysteriously, Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and the Giants only went after Gordon three times last week. But Gordon also got called for two defensive penalties in that game.

Gordon has not played well in any game. Not even the mud bowl against the 49ers in Week 1, when throwing the football was damn near impossible. Trey Lance completed 13 passes and five of them were to receivers Gordon was covering.

Kirk Cousins should roast Gordon on Sunday.

There are 141 corners and safeties who have been on the field for at least 103 snaps this season and 138 of them have a higher coverage grade than Gordon, according to Pro Football Focus. He's third worst in the NFL and is allowing an opposing passer rating of 140.2.

Only four defensive backs have allowed more receptions (20) and Gordon stands alone in yards allowed (335). Receivers have galloped for 158 yards after the catch when covered by Gordon, which is also the most in the NFL.

Gordon probably feels like he's hanging from a cliff and Scar from the Lion King is the only one there to help. Mufasa didn't fare well in that scenario and Gordon probably won't in this scenario against the Vikings.

Of course, Gordon's only savior might be the shoddy Bears run defense, which is the sole and reason why their pass defense actually ranks fourth in the NFL at just 168.5 yards per game. Chicago is allowing an NFL worst 183.3 rush yards per game.

Saquan Barkley gashed them for 146 of the Giants' 262 yards on the ground. Aaron Jones smoked them for 132 yards. This could also be a huge day for Dalvin Cook.

Whatever the case, after stalling on offense so many times against the Saints, this should be a game where the Minnesota offense is firing on all cylinders and lights up the scoreboard.

Related: Danielle Hunter breakout appears imminent

Related: Welcome to Bears-Vikings, where it might get weird