Oli Udoh starting at right tackle, Cam Dantzler inactive

Harrison Smith was questionable but he's active and in the lineup.
There is one prominent name on the Minnesota Vikings' inactive list for today's playoff game agains the Giants: cornerback Cam Dantzler. 

Dantzler didn't practice all week due to a personal matter and he was questionable for the game on Friday's final injury report. Without him, the Vikings will rely on Duke Shelley to continue to perform at a high level as the starting outside cornerback opposite of Patrick Peterson. 

Safety Harrison Smith and kick returner Kene Nwangwu, who were both questionable, are active and in the lineup. 

Meanwhile, the question about who will start at right tackle has been answered. Oli Udoh was reportedly taking first-team reps in pregame warmups, while Blake Brandel will operate as the backup in his first game back after missing more than a month with a knee injury. 

Garrett Bradbury is also starting at center after missing the last five games with a back injury. 

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. 

