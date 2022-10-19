Skip to main content
Only 5 players have better MVP odds than Kirk Cousins

Statistically, Cousins is nowhere near the five quarterbacks who have better odds.
© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is in no way a favorite to win the NFL MVP award, but the hot start to the season for the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings has boosted his odds considerably. 

Entering the season, BetMGM had Cousins's odds to win the MVP at +8000. He's now up to +4000, tied with Tom Brady for the seventh-best odds behind Josh Allen (+150), Jalen Hurts (+400), Patrick Mahomes (+500), Lamar Jackson (+800), Justin Herbert (+2200) and Joe Burrow (+2500). 

Cousins has the sixth-best odds at BetOnline: 

  1. Josh Allen -125
  2. Jalen Hurts +550
  3. Patrick Mahomes +750
  4. Lamar Jackson +900
  5. Justin Herbert +2000
  6. Kirk Cousins +2500

Statistically, Cousins is nowhere near Allen, Hurts, Mahomes, Jackson and Herbert. 

  • Allen: 1,980 yards, 17 TD, 4 INT
  • Hurts: 1,540 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
  • Mahomes: 1,736 yards, 17 TD, 4 INT
  • Jackson: 1,277 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT
  • Herbert: 1,716 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT
  • Cousins: 1,502 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT
Allen, Hurts and Jackson also put up big numbers on the ground. Jackson is actually fifth in the NFL with 451 rushing yards, one yard more than Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Hurts has 293 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Allen is at 257 yards and two touchdowns. 

Cousins has 18 rushing yards and one touchdown. 

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is 12th at BetOnline and and has the best MVP odds for non-quarterbacks. 

