Packers favored to beat Vikings on New Year's Day

The money was right when the oddsmakers favored the Cowboys to beat the Vikings and it was right again when the Lions were favored to top Minnesota. Will the money be on the spot again since the Packers have opened as favorites to beat the Vikings next Sunday?

The New Year's Day border battle at Lambeau Field has opened in sports books with the Packers favored by 3.5 points. Green Bay is 5-3 at home this season but more importantly has rattled off three consecutive wins to get back in the hunt in the NFC wild-card race.

They beat the Dolphins 26-20 in Miami on Sunday to improve to 7-8, though the outcome was heavily influenced by Tua Tagovailoa throwing some pretty bad interceptions.

Tagovailoa was intercepted on each of Miami's last three offensive possessions and the Dolphins lost despite leading 20-13 at the half.

Perhaps more critical for Sunday's Vikings-Packers matchup is the health of wide receiver Christian Watson. He left the game in Miami with a hip injury and did not return. If he can't play against Minnesota, Aaron Rodgers will be without his big-play rookie who has seven touchdowns in his past six games.

Regardless of the Vegas odds, the game has significant significance because a win would keep the Packers in the hunt entering the final week of the regular season while the Vikings are trying to hold off the 49ers for the No. 2 seed.

A Jan. 1 game at Lambeau Field comes with the possibility of brutal cold conditions, but the National Weather Service is forecasting above normal temperatures that could keep both teams somewhat comfortable on the field. What's crazy is that the weather models are projecting high temps in the 30s in Green Bay on New Year's Day, which isn't too much colder than the 46 degrees at kickoff in Miami on Sunday.

