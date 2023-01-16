Packers players, Giants troll Vikings after Wild Card loss

How did the Packers do in the playo...yeah ok they can have this one.

Another disappointing end to the season for the Vikings, so let the trolling commence.

While the Vikings definitely exceeded expectations in Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach, the manner of the defeat – at home to a decent but beatable Giants team – still leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

And as the dust settled, the New York Giants wasted no time presenting the Vikings with some karmic retribution for the bragging it endured the last time the two sides met, on Christmas Eve.

Fair enough, they won, they've earned the right to mock.

On the "that's a little rich" scale however is the mockery from Green Bay Packers players past and present.

Fresh off blowing a trip to the playoffs by losing at home to the Detroit Lions, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari engaged in some schadenfreude as their NFC North rivals fell.

Not much else to say to that except:

Former Packer Bryan Bulaga had issues with Kirk Cousins' decision making on the final play of the game. Sure guy, get in line.

And here's Super Bowl winner TJ Lang proclaiming "the Vikings are who they thought they were," ie. Five wins better than the Packers.

And here's Packers' current cornerback/kick returner celebrating by sharing a clip of his much-better teammate Jaire Alexander mocking the Vikings during the recent win at Lambeau.

And here's Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who played for the Minnesota Gophers in college, presumably thinking about his team with Jordan Love under center next season.

To the Vikings fans who have to work in an office on MLK Day with Packers fans: you have our sympathies, it's not going to be a fun day.

SkoL.