Pat McAfee raves about Vikings' stadium, tough MN fans

Pat McAfee loves the experience at U.S. Bank Stadium and is impressed by Minnesotans who choose to live through brutal winter temperatures.

"The stadium is gorgeous. They somehow built a comfortable stadium in the middle of negative-45-degree weather. It's so f–– cold there. The people that live there have a natural toughness that we will never understand because of how cold it gets there," said McAfee on his YouTube show Tuesday.

"We were there for the Super Bowl, it was negative 5," he recalled.

It's true. The outdoor air temp at kickoff for the Eagles and Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl was 2 degrees, though the wind chill most of that day was around 20-25 below zero.

"That f–– gets loud. I love the way it goes over there," McAfee said of the stadium.

A.Q Shipley, a former NFL offensive lineman, was a co-host on Tuesday's show and recalled his experience coming to U.S. Bank Stadium when he played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.

"We were down 6 in the fourth quarter with like 1:45 to go. We get the ball, there's a TV timeout and we're in the huddle and we're back on our own 15 or something like that. There's this wall, and they started it. It was just like [Skol clap, Skol clap]," Shipley said. "I'm looking at this thing and I'm like, 'I think the ship's coming.' I think we're f–– right now."

The official attendance at that Vikings-Cardinals game in 2016 was 66,808. Minnesota won 30-24.

