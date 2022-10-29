Patrick Beverley draws standing ovation, plenty of love in return to Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a breakout season one year ago and there's a good chance it doesn't happen without Patrick Beverley.

When he returned to Target Center as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves showed their appreciation, giving him a quick highlight video and a standing ovation during pregame warmups.

Beverley started 54 games for the Timberwolves last season but his biggest impact may have been off the court. After telling media members Minnesota would make the playoffs after his arrival, Minnesota got in for just the second time since the 2003-04 season.

If Friday's game was any indication, Beverley still remains a major influence on the team. Fans were spotted in the stands sporting shirts that said "I LOVE PAT BEV" and other players such as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns went up to welcome Beverley back to Minnesota.

“I think it’s pretty obvious what he did, the affect he had on individuals and the organization itself," Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince said after Friday's game. "I think everybody knows what he stood for and that everybody’s taken a little bit of something from Pat and is carrying it on and will probably keep it for their whole careers. That’s the type of effect he had as a human, not just as a basketball player, but as a human.”

Beverley also noted the Timberwolves' response, thanking fans on Twitter for the warm welcome.

Beverley drew the start on Friday night and had six points, six rebounds and four assists in his return to Minnesota but his Lakers fell by a score of 111-102.