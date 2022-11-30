Patrick Peterson: Kyler Murray only cares about himself

The Vikings corner played with Murray for two years in Arizona.

Patrick Peterson went in on Kyler Murray when he and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden were talking about the Arizona Cardinals and the perceived issues between Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

On their "All Things Covered" podcast, McFadden asked Peterson if he thinks Kingsbury will be the scapegoat for Arizona considering they are 4-8 and an outsider looking in at the NFC playoff picture.

"Ain't no maybe. He will be," said Peterson. "The crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job."

The guy who hired Kingsbury is Arizona GM Steve Keim, whom Peterson has unfinished business with. You can read all about that situation right here.

When McFadden suggested Murray doesn't care about Kingsbury, Peterson, who played with Murray in Arizona in 2019 and 2020, chimed in.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That's just the matter of the fact," said Peterson, later noting that Murray ripping Kingsbury's offense is "so crazy" because Murray allegedly had language in his contract mandating him to study four hours per week.

"They requiring you to study four hours, but the system's messed up?" Peterson said.

Peterson spent the first ten years of his career with Arizona before signing with Minnesota in 2021. The future hall-of-famer is having a tremendous season, ranking fourth overall in coverage grade among regular cornerbacks in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.