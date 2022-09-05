Skip to main content
Peter King predicts strong season for Vikings, Packers in Super Bowl

The NFL analyst sees the Vikings returning to the playoffs, but has the Packers in the Super Bowl.

Football fans are less than one week away from the start of the NFL season, which means that it's time for experts like Peter King to forecast what he thinks is in store for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

King dropped his predictions for the upcoming season at Football Morning In America on Monday and while he's not as optimistic as Colin Cowherd, he has the Vikings winning 11 games and making their first trip to the playoffs since 2019.

"The NFC's not as deep [as the AFC], but some upstarts -- Saints, Vikings, Eagles -- could grow into serious threats. I see all making the playoffs."

King went on to say that this could be the year where Eric Kendricks gets recognition as a top-five linebacker in the NFL and that Justin Jefferson is a serious candidate for the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Award, but despite all the praise, it's not as high as what he thinks about the Green Bay Packers.

King has the Packers winning the NFC North with a 12-5 record and earning the second seed in the conference. While he has the Vikings losing in the wild-card round to the Los Angeles Rams, he has the Packers defeating San Francisco, Los Angeles and top-seeded New Orleans to make their way to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

"Minnesota threatens, but Aaron Rodgers figures out how to make Romeo Doubs a factor early, and off they go." King said.

Fortunately for Vikings fans, King has the Packers losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. He has quite the track record, selecting each of the previous four Super Bowl winners correctly on Labor Day Weekend.

It would be delightful if the Bills could silence cries of "Five Super Bowls!" that could be heard all the way in Minneapolis but Vikings fans would rather see Minnesota claim its first division title since 2017 and make a run in the playoffs.

That process will start on Sunday when the Vikings host the Packers in the season opener. 

