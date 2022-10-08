Skip to main content
Ranking Vikings' remaining opponents hardest to easiest

Ranking Vikings' remaining opponents hardest to easiest

Four really tough games mixed into soft Vikings schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Four really tough games mixed into soft Vikings schedule

Beating the Bears inside U.S. Bank Stadium shouldn't be a problem for the Vikings on Sunday, and if they do they'll be heading to Miami in Week 6 with a 4-1 record. 

Miami, with an explosive offense that would feature old friend Teddy Bridgewater if Tua Tagovailoa isn't cleared from the concussion protocol, will be one of the hardest games left on Minnesota's schedule. 

Here's how Matthew Coller of Purple Insider ranked Minnesota's 17 games, from hardest to easiest, back in May. 

  1. at Packers
  2. at Bills
  3. vs Packers
  4. vs Cowboys
  5. at Eagles
  6. vs Cardinals
  7. at Saints (London)
  8. at Dolphins
  9. vs Colts
  10. vs Patriots (Thanksgiving)
  11. at Lions
  12. at Jets
  13. at Commanders
  14. at Bears
  15. vs Giants
  16. vs Lions
  17. vs Bears

A lot has changed since then, but the Bears in Minneapolis still appears to be one of the safest games the Vikings will play. We've detailed this week how this could be a breakout game for Danielle Hunter and how the Vikings offense should have its way against a really poor Bears defense. 

So again, 4-1 looks likely for the Vikings. But how tough are the 12 remaining games in weeks 6-18? Here's how we rank them from hardest to easiest. 

  1. at Bills, Week 10
  2. at Packers, Week 17
  3. at Dolphins, Week 6
  4. vs Cowboys, Week 11
  5. at Lions, Week 14
  6. at Bears, Week 18
  7. vs Cardinals, Week 8
  8. at Washington, Week 9
  9. vs Giants, Week 16
  10. vs Jets, Week 13
  11. vs Patriots, Week 12
  12. vs Colts, Week 15

Road games at Buffalo, Green Bay and Miami speak for themselves and are clearly the hardest games left for the Vikings. But there are a lot of variables that make the rest difficult to rank. 

The Lions always play the Vikings tough and winning at Ford Field is never a given. Same goes for Soldier Field, where the Vikings will play in what could be frigid conditions Jan. 8. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Patriots aren't very good. Minnesota should win that game on short rest Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis. 

The Giants (3-1) and Jets (2-2) are probably overachieving and both of those games are at U.S. Bank Stadium. They look like wins. 

The Colts (2-2-1) were supposed to be good but they've mustered just 66 points through five games. They're on a roller coaster right now with a win over the Chiefs and a shutout loss in Jacksonville in back to back games. What they look like in Week 15 is anybody's guess. 

Arizona is also a mysterious team. Kyler Murray could give the Vikings a ton of problems, but outside of him their offense lacks weapons and their defense is middle of the road. 

The game against the Commanders in Week 9 is another tough one to predict. Minnesota historically has struggled on the road against NFC East teams, and while Washington is 1-3 they do have some explosive players on offense: Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and J.D. McKissic. 

Overall, it's a favorable schedule that should lead the Vikings to double-digit wins. 

Related: Numbers say Vikings will gash Bears however they want

Related: Kevin O'Connell opens up about 'catastrophic' Lewis Cine injury

Related Articles

Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Ranking Vikings' remaining opponents hardest to easiest

By Joe Nelson
20210926_Vikings_Seahawks_REG03_1167
MN Vikings

The Vikings' kickoff unit is dominating with creativity, passion and a dash of data

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

10 numbers that defined the 2022 Minnesota Twins

By Chris Schad
BWR09250
MN Gophers

Gophers blast Mavericks behind Jimmy Snuggerud hat trick

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19163360
MN Vikings

Final Vikings and Bears Week 5 injury reports

By Jonathan Harrison
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Numbers say Vikings will gash Bears however they want

By Joe Nelson
Lewis Cine
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell opens up about 'catastrophic' Lewis Cine injury

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19187314
MN Timberwolves

5 impressions from Timberwolves second preseason game

By Jonathan Harrison