Ranking Vikings' remaining opponents hardest to easiest

Beating the Bears inside U.S. Bank Stadium shouldn't be a problem for the Vikings on Sunday, and if they do they'll be heading to Miami in Week 6 with a 4-1 record.

Miami, with an explosive offense that would feature old friend Teddy Bridgewater if Tua Tagovailoa isn't cleared from the concussion protocol, will be one of the hardest games left on Minnesota's schedule.

Here's how Matthew Coller of Purple Insider ranked Minnesota's 17 games, from hardest to easiest, back in May.

at Packers at Bills vs Packers vs Cowboys at Eagles vs Cardinals at Saints (London) at Dolphins vs Colts vs Patriots (Thanksgiving) at Lions at Jets at Commanders at Bears vs Giants vs Lions vs Bears

A lot has changed since then, but the Bears in Minneapolis still appears to be one of the safest games the Vikings will play. We've detailed this week how this could be a breakout game for Danielle Hunter and how the Vikings offense should have its way against a really poor Bears defense.

So again, 4-1 looks likely for the Vikings. But how tough are the 12 remaining games in weeks 6-18? Here's how we rank them from hardest to easiest.

at Bills, Week 10 at Packers, Week 17 at Dolphins, Week 6 vs Cowboys, Week 11 at Lions, Week 14 at Bears, Week 18 vs Cardinals, Week 8 at Washington, Week 9 vs Giants, Week 16 vs Jets, Week 13 vs Patriots, Week 12 vs Colts, Week 15

Road games at Buffalo, Green Bay and Miami speak for themselves and are clearly the hardest games left for the Vikings. But there are a lot of variables that make the rest difficult to rank.

The Lions always play the Vikings tough and winning at Ford Field is never a given. Same goes for Soldier Field, where the Vikings will play in what could be frigid conditions Jan. 8.

The Patriots aren't very good. Minnesota should win that game on short rest Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis.

The Giants (3-1) and Jets (2-2) are probably overachieving and both of those games are at U.S. Bank Stadium. They look like wins.

The Colts (2-2-1) were supposed to be good but they've mustered just 66 points through five games. They're on a roller coaster right now with a win over the Chiefs and a shutout loss in Jacksonville in back to back games. What they look like in Week 15 is anybody's guess.

Arizona is also a mysterious team. Kyler Murray could give the Vikings a ton of problems, but outside of him their offense lacks weapons and their defense is middle of the road.

The game against the Commanders in Week 9 is another tough one to predict. Minnesota historically has struggled on the road against NFC East teams, and while Washington is 1-3 they do have some explosive players on offense: Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and J.D. McKissic.

Overall, it's a favorable schedule that should lead the Vikings to double-digit wins.

