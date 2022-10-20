Re-ranking the Vikings' most difficult remaining opponents

The Minnesota Vikings started the season with a 5-1 record and with that comes higher expectations. The rest of the NFL has changed as well and with Minnesota looking to battle for a playoff spot, here's a look at which games shape up to be the most difficult after the bye.

11. Nov. 6 at Washington

There aren't too many easy games remaining on the schedule but Kirk Cousins's revenge game in Washington is one of them.

The Commanders are in turmoil all the way from the field to the owner's box. Carson Wentz is about to miss the next month with a broken finger. The league is trying to vote Daniel Snyder out of power. Their stadium is falling apart.

Even with the Vikings' history against backup quarterbacks (and a Taylor Heinicke revenge game narrative), this is a game that the Vikings have to win if they want to be legitimate contenders.

10. Dec. 11 at Detroit

Hard Knocks has us all secretly pulling for Dan Campbell, but he's got work to do.

The Lions are 1-4 and have allowed have allowed the most points in the NFL (170). The fact that the Lions lead the league in points allowed is staggering when you consider they didn't play last week.

Like Washington, Detroit has some offensive weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift. The Lions also defeated the Vikings in Detroit last year and one bad fourth-down decision from beating them in Minneapolis in Week 3.

Still, there's a reason why Homer Simpson never got to run the power plant and it's why the Vikings should be able to handle the Lions later this season.

9. Jan. 8 at Chicago

The Bears gave the Vikings a scare in Week 5 but this doesn't have the signs of a team that's going to ascend through the season.

Justin Fields threw for a season-high 208 yards and completed 71.4% of his passes in the Vikings' 29-22 win in Minneapolis, but he regressed last week against the Commanders, throwing for 190 yards and completing just 51.9% of his passes.

Outside of that, it seems like the Bears have already hit their high-water mark for the season. The weather will get colder and the turf at Soldier Field will have the consistency of shredded wheat in 2% milk. Even in the Vikings' house of horrors, this is another game where they should be able to pick up a win.

8. Dec. 18 vs. Indianapolis

Is there anything that excites you about the Indianapolis Colts? Not unless you have Jonathan Taylor or Michael Pittman on your fantasy team.

Matt Ryan looks washed and the Colts' offense currently ranks 25th in points scored (103). While Taylor can shred any defense, he's currently dealing with an ankle injury and may be running on less than 100 percent for the rest of the season.

Although the Colts are functional on defense (15th in points allowed), the Vikings' offense should be catching its stride at this point of the season. If that happens, the Colts don't have the firepower to keep up and it should be another home victory.

7. Dec. 4 vs. New York Jets

Perhaps it's recency bias (or the fact they just beat the Green Bay Packers) but the Jets suddenly look like a legitimate team thanks to a strong rookie class.

Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson are emerging targets on offense. Breece Hall is an eventual superstar in the backfield. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is on track to become a shutdown corner.

All of these rookies could go on to be cornerstones for the Jets, but they're also rookies heading into one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. They passed the test at Lambeau Field last week but the Vikings seem to be a more cohesive group. That should give them an edge in this matchup.

6. Oct. 30 vs. Arizona

Did you know the new Call of Duty game comes out on Oct. 28? Kyler Murray does. In fact, he's so into the game, the Arizona Cardinals initially put a clause rewarding him for video study in his $230.5 million extension he signed last offseason.

The Cardinals have since removed the clause but the low-hanging fruit is still there. Arizona will get DeAndre Hopkins back from his PED suspension this week but Kliff Kingsbury's run in the desert appears to be on the ropes even after signing a five-year extension of his own this past offseason.

Although they're 2-1 on the road, this is a team that is falling apart at the seams and could enter next week's matchup at 2-5 if they lose to the New Orleans Saints.

5. Dec. 24 vs. New York Giants

The last time the Vikings played around Christmas time, Alvin Kamara scored an NFL record six touchdowns. Minnesota's run defense has improved since that day – they rank 19th allowing 4.3 yards per attempt this season – but Saquon Barkley still has the ability to play the Grinch.

Barkley is second in the NFL with 616 yards and could wind up being a dark horse MVP candidate thanks to a non-existent passing attack.

Barkley has already terrorized the NFC North this season with 216 yards and a touchdown in games against Green Bay and Chicago, and with the Giants also at 5-1, this game could have serious playoff implications.

4. Jan. 1 at Green Bay

If the Packers keep losing, Aaron Rodgers's New Year's resolution might be to stop doing ayahuasca. A more likely resolution might be to start throwing to some of his receivers.

Rodgers has looked human through the first six weeks, averaging his lowest yards per game (233.8) since becoming a starter in 2009. The Packers have also been average, entering this week's game at Washington at 3-3.

Just as Vikings fans are about to shovel dirt on the Packers' grave, this is a team that has usually found a way to turn it around. Matt LeFleur has turned in three straight 13-win seasons to start his tenure in Green Bay and while he might have to settle for 10 or 11, the Packers have enough talent to be in the NFC North title hunt when the Vikings come to town.

3. Nov. 20 vs. Dallas

One of the most disappointing losses of last season came when the Vikings lost to Cooper Rush on Halloween night. Rush will probably be on the sidelines when the Cowboys come to Minneapolis but the Cowboys are still a difficult matchup.

Dak Prescott is expected to return from a broken thumb this week and the Cowboys have enough weapons to take advantage of the Vikings' passive secondary. CeeDee Lamb should be a top concern after he flamed Minnesota for six catches and 112 yards in a 20-16 loss last season.

Much like New York, Dallas should be in contention for a playoff spot and this matchup could be a playoff preview when they visit the Vikings right before Thanksgiving.

2. Nov. 24 vs. New England

In 2006, the Vikings were 4-2 when Bill Belichick rolled out the spread offense and issued a 31-7 thrashing on Monday Night Football. In 2014, the Vikings were coming off an impressive win in the first game of the Mike Zimmer era when the New England Patriots handed the Vikings a 30-7 beatdown.

Long story short? Bad things happen when Belichick comes to Minnesota.

The good news is that Tom Brady is gone but Belichick is still as crafty as ever. He almost beat the Packers at Lambeau Field with seventh-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots shut out a Detroit offense that was the NFL's highest-scoring team when they visited Foxborough in Week 5.

Mac Jones should be back from an ankle injury by Thanksgiving and even with a no-name group of receivers, Belichick probably knows how to rattle Cousins and a Vikings offense that hasn't lived up to its potential.

1. Nov. 13 at Buffalo

You might call it the Stefon Diggs bowl, but for the Vikings, it's another chance to match up with one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Vikings failed their first test in Week 2 when they lost 24-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles. That game was a total meltdown for the Vikings that included three interceptions by Cousins and several miscommunications on defense.

The Bills have everything to produce a similar result. Josh Allen looks like the second coming of Daunte Culpepper and Von Miller vs. Christian Darrisaw is a matchup that should have all football junkies reaching for their popcorn.

With the possibility of going into this game at 7-1, the Bills could be a litmus test to see where the Vikings stand. If Minnesota gives them a run for their money, they could be in for a special season.