Report: Anthony Barr to sign with Cowboys

Barr played his first eight seasons in with the Vikings.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Anthony Barr will sign with the Dallas Cowboys, ending his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.

Barr was the eighth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings. A four-time Pro Bowler, Barr re-signed with the Vikings prior to the 2018 season, but injuries limited him to just 27 of 49 possible games since signing his contract.

The 30-year-old missed five games due to a knee injury last season but collected 72 total tackles, including three for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

New Vikings head coach left the door open for a potential return this offseason when he mentioned Barr during his introductory press conference, but Jordan Hicks signed with Minnesota during free agency, leaving Barr to wait until August to find a new team.

Barr will likely be in a reserve role for the Cowboys, playing alongside reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.

