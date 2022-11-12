Report: Bills' Josh Allen trending towards playing against the Vikings

There are signs that the Minnesota Vikings could face a Buffalo Bills side with Josh Allen at quarterback Sunday.

NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport reports that the Bills have chosen not to elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad, a sign that Allen will be healthy enough to start.

In contention to play if Allen cannot start is former Viking Case Keenum.

Allen, a potential MVP frontrunner, is dealing with an elbow sprain and has been listed as questionable ahead of the showdown between the 6-2 Bills and the 7-1 Vikings.

"Bills QB Josh Allen is able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday," Rapoport said. "That gave enough confidence to proceed without elevating Matt Barkley from the practice squad and put Allen in line to play against the Vikings despite an elbow sprain."