Report: Former Dolphins WR Albert Wilson to sign with Vikings

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press also reports that the deal is worth $1.12 million and developed when Dede Westbrook didn't immediately accept a contract offer from the team. When Westbrook mulled other options, the Vikings pivoted and opted to sign Wilson.

Wilson is a seven-year veteran that has spent the past three years with the Miami Dolphins. At 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, Wilson doesn't have the prototypical size for an NFL receiver but has plenty of explosiveness as evidenced by a 75-yard touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears during the 2018 season.

That explosiveness didn't translate into production, however, as Wilson had just 25 catches for 213 yards in his final season with the Dolphins.

Wilson should battle for a spot on the back end of the Vikings' depth chart at receiver with 2021 fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette, 2022 sixth-round pick Jaylen Naylor and Bisi Johnson, who is coming off a torn ACL.