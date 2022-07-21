Report: Former Viking Kyle Rudolph signs 1-year deal with Bucs

Skip to main content
Report: Former Viking Kyle Rudolph signs one-year deal with Buccaneers

The former Pro Bowler had reportedly considered returning to Minnesota.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

There will be no reunion between Kyle Rudolph and the Minnesota Vikings as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the two-time Pro Bowl tight end will sign a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Rudolph spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Minnesota before he was released prior to the 2021 season. He went on to have a Ring of Honor-worthy career, ranking sixth in franchise history with 453 receptions and 48 touchdowns. His 4,488 receiving yards is tenth in team history. 

After spending last season with the New York Giants, a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said a reunion between the Minnesota and Rudolph was "not off the table." A return also seemed feasible considering Rudolph's strong ties to the community.

Instead, the Vikings will go into training camp with a thin margin for error at tight end. Irv Smith Jr. collected 66 catches for 676 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons but missed the 2021 season after suffering a torn meniscus.

Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson and seventh-round pick Nick Muse round out the depth chart, but with 10 career catches combined between that trio, the Vikings could still use some depth.

The Vikings report to training camp next week and hold their first full team practice on Saturday, July 30.

