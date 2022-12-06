Report: Zimmer could become Deion's DC at Colorado

Skip to main content
The former Vikings head coach is rumored to follow Deion Sanders to coach the Buffaloes defense.

Mike Zimmer is reportedly in the mix to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado as the former Minnesota Vikings head coach could be in line to become the defensive coordinator for the Buffaloes.

According to Jonathan Cisowski of KLAS in Las Vegas, rumors have circulated that Zimmer could make the move to Boulder less than a year after joining Sanders's staff at Jackson State in an advisory role.

This could be a tremendous opportunity for Zimmer, who was fired after eight seasons as the Vikings' head coach in January of 2020. The 66-year-old joined Sanders' staff this past season and helped the Tigers post a 12-0 record and earn a berth in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 against NC Central.

A reported move would also continue the strong relationship that Zimmer and Sanders have built dating back to the Hall of Fame cornerback's days with the Dallas Cowboys in the late 90s.

Zimmer wouldn't be the only former coach with Minnesota ties as former Gophers head coach Tim Brewster is also rumored to make the move after spending the past year as the tight end coach at Jackson State.

Sanders led the Tigers to a 27-5 record in two seasons and was announced as the Buffaloes' new head coach this past Saturday. Sanders will also coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, which is regarded as the national championship game for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

