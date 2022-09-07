Skip to main content
Report: Ndamukong Suh's camp has reached out to Vikings

Report: Ndamukong Suh's camp has reached out to Vikings

Just days before the start of the 2022 NFL season, Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Just days before the start of the 2022 NFL season, Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned.

Don't hold your breath if you're a Vikings fan hoping to see Ndamukong Suh in purple and gold this season. It's not impossible, but SKOR North insider Darren Wolfson said Tuesday that "it's just not close to happening right this second."

"There have been new talks," said Wolfson in an interview with Judd Zulgad and Declan Goff. "My sense is, Judd, those talks have been initiated by Suh's camp, not by the Vikings."

Money appears to be the big issue. Suh, per The Athletic, is looking for at least $8 million for play this season. The Vikings would have to squeeze out every dime they have to pay him the $2.4 million they have to spend, according to Over The Cap, 

"The Vikings are not budging off the veteran minimum," Wolfson said. "Suh is looking for far more than the veteran minimum, so the two sides are just staring each other down. The Vikings are not willing to budge, Suh not willing to budge on a minimum offer."

Wolfson suggested that some "cap gymnastics" could help get a deal done, with the most obvious contract restructure being middle linebacker Eric Kendricks. But as of now, that's neither here nor there. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Vikings did some roster shuffling on the defensive line last week when they released Armon Watts and traded with Houston for former second-round pick Ross Blacklock, who is currently listed behind Jonathan Bullard at defensive end on the "unofficial" depth chart

The starting nose tackle job belongs to Harrison Phillips, so Suh entering the fray would give Minnesota some big-time time on the interior of the 3-4 base defense. 

A five-time Pro Bowler, Suh has 70.5 sacks over his 12-year career and could help the Vikings on passing downs.

Related: With Rodgers impressed, is Watson going to haunt the Vikings?

Related: Packers 'don't really know what to expect' from Vikings offense

Related Articles

Ndamukong Suh
MN Vikings

Report: Ndamukong Suh's camp has reached out to Vikings

By Joe Nelson
Yankee Stadium
MN Twins

Twins rained out, will play Yankees in doubleheader Wednesday

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_17252470_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings unveil 'unofficial' depth chart for season opener

By Joe Nelson
Christian Watson
MN Vikings

With Rodgers impressed, is Watson going to haunt the Vikings?

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 12.26.34 PM
MN Vikings

Packers 'don't really know what to expect' from Vikings offense

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18764658
MN Vikings

Za'Darius Smith's role vs. Packers goes well beyond 'revenge'

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Louie Varland
MN Twins

MN native Louie Varland to make MLB debut for Twins at Yankees

By Joe Nelson
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild GM Bill Guerin discusses Kirill Kaprizov's 'stressful' summer

By Chris Schad