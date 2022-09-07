Report: Ndamukong Suh's camp has reached out to Vikings

Don't hold your breath if you're a Vikings fan hoping to see Ndamukong Suh in purple and gold this season. It's not impossible, but SKOR North insider Darren Wolfson said Tuesday that "it's just not close to happening right this second."

"There have been new talks," said Wolfson in an interview with Judd Zulgad and Declan Goff. "My sense is, Judd, those talks have been initiated by Suh's camp, not by the Vikings."

Money appears to be the big issue. Suh, per The Athletic, is looking for at least $8 million for play this season. The Vikings would have to squeeze out every dime they have to pay him the $2.4 million they have to spend, according to Over The Cap,

"The Vikings are not budging off the veteran minimum," Wolfson said. "Suh is looking for far more than the veteran minimum, so the two sides are just staring each other down. The Vikings are not willing to budge, Suh not willing to budge on a minimum offer."

Wolfson suggested that some "cap gymnastics" could help get a deal done, with the most obvious contract restructure being middle linebacker Eric Kendricks. But as of now, that's neither here nor there.

The Vikings did some roster shuffling on the defensive line last week when they released Armon Watts and traded with Houston for former second-round pick Ross Blacklock, who is currently listed behind Jonathan Bullard at defensive end on the "unofficial" depth chart.

The starting nose tackle job belongs to Harrison Phillips, so Suh entering the fray would give Minnesota some big-time time on the interior of the 3-4 base defense.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Suh has 70.5 sacks over his 12-year career and could help the Vikings on passing downs.

