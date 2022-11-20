Report: Turf toe injury shouldn't limit Justin Jefferson

That toe injury that led to Justin Jefferson being limited in practice Thursday and Friday is reportedly "mild turf toe," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero said he talked to Jefferson on Friday and Jefferson said: "It don't really hurt. I just tried to make sure I wasn't overly doing it or overly stressing it out (in practice). But nothing major."

Jefferson wasn't limited at all in Friday's practice and he's not on the injury report for Sunday's game agains the Dallas Cowboys, so there's no doubt that he's playing and will be looking to add to his NFL best 117 receiving yards per game.

Jefferson wasn't listed on the injury report before last week's game in Buffalo, so he must've suffered the toe ailment at some point during his 10-catch, 193-yard performance against the Bills.

Turf toe is a sprain of the largest joint in the big toe. A mild case, like Jefferson says he has, can lead to soreness and slight swelling, according to Cedars Sinai.