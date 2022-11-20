Skip to main content

Report: Turf toe injury shouldn't limit Vikings' Justin Jefferson

"It don't really hurt," Jefferson told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

That toe injury that led to Justin Jefferson being limited in practice Thursday and Friday is reportedly "mild turf toe," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Pelissero said he talked to Jefferson on Friday and Jefferson said: "It don't really hurt. I just tried to make sure I wasn't overly doing it or overly stressing it out (in practice). But nothing major."

Jefferson wasn't limited at all in Friday's practice and he's not on the injury report for Sunday's game agains the Dallas Cowboys, so there's no doubt that he's playing and will be looking to add to his NFL best 117 receiving yards per game. 

Jefferson wasn't listed on the injury report before last week's game in Buffalo, so he must've suffered the toe ailment at some point during his 10-catch, 193-yard performance against the Bills. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Turf toe is a sprain of the largest joint in the big toe. A mild case, like Jefferson says he has, can lead to soreness and slight swelling, according to Cedars Sinai

Related Articles

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cowboys Sunday injury report: Barr, Za'Darius, more

By Joe Nelson
Za'Darius Smith
MN Vikings

NFLytics: Analyzing a deep crop of DPOY candidates

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Report: Turf toe injury shouldn't limit Justin Jefferson

By Joe Nelson
Odell Beckham Jr.
MN Vikings

Vikings not named among teams Beckham Jr. will reportedly visit

By Joe Nelson
Gophers Iowa
MN Gophers

Gophers lose to Iowa on late turnovers, Big Ten chances gone

By Joe Nelson
Tyreek Hill
MN Vikings

If he could play for any team, Tyreek Hill would pick Vikings

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cowboys: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
Vikings Cowboys
MN Vikings

Vikings and Cowboys are two teams looking in the mirror

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider