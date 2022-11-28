Report: Andrew Booth Jr. needs knee surgery

Another blow to The already-depleted Minnesota Vikings’ secondary as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Andrew Booth Jr. will undergo surgery on the knee he injured against Dallas Nov. 21.

With six weeks left in the season, Booth’s rookie campaign may be over.

Fortunately, to a degree, the timing isn’t worst-case scenario because Akayleb Evans should be back this week from the concussion protocol and Cam Dantzler is eligible to return from injured reserve for the Dec. 11 game at Detroit.

After trading down in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings selected Booth in the second round with the 42nd pick.

