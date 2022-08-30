Skip to main content
Report: Vikings cut Kellen Mond after rough preseason

Kellen Mond's only chance to stick with the Vikings now is if he clears waivers and winds up on the practice squad.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's cutdown day in the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings have waived quarterback Kellen Mond, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Mond, one of Minnesota's four third-round picks in 2021, had a chance to compete with Sean Mannion for the backup QB job this training camp and preseason but he apparently failed to impress as the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens last week. 

Mond will go down in history as a rather botched third round for former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. Of the four players he picked that round, only defensive end Patrick Jones II is expected to make the roster. 

Linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis are likely cuts before Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline to trim the roster to 53 players.  

