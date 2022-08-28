Report: Vikings fear wide receiver Bisi Johnson has torn ACL

Just 48 hours ahead of Tuesday's deadline to trim the roster to 53 players, the Minnesota Vikings are feared to have lost wide receiver Bisi Johnson for the season after he was injured during Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bisi suffered a torn ACL. It's not the same knee that Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in last year.

The Vikings have not formally announced an update to Johnson, who went down in the second half of the final preseason game. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor also left the game with a concussion.

Johnson was competing for the No. 4 wide receiver spot with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Trishton Jackson. The top three WR spots are locked up by Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn.

