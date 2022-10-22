Report: Vikings have discussed signing Odell Beckham Jr.

According to a report from Outkick's Armando Salguero, the Minnesota Vikings have had internal discussions about signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Salguero, who also works as a Senior Writer for FOX Sports, says that the Vikings are one of three teams interested along with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in signing the former Pro Bowl receiver.

Beckham's career got off to a Hall of Fame trajectory, compiling 4,122 yards, 35 touchdowns and one highlight-reel moment in his first three seasons with the New York Giants. Injuries derailed that momentum, however, as Beckham has just two 1,000-yard seasons since fracturing his ankle during the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old tore his ACL after seven games during the 2020 season and was released by the Cleveland Browns midway through last year. Beckham showed flashes of his own form after signing with the Los Angeles Rams in Nov. 2021 but tore his ACL again in Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham's latest injury throws a wrinkle into any team trying to pursue him. Seguro reports that he is unlikely to be ready to play until late November or early December and that his salary would be a prorated amount of the $20 million market value his team was asking for last season.

If we assume that Beckham would return for the Vikings' Thanksgiving game against the New England Patriots, Beckham would be looking for a salary of $8.23 million over the final seven games.

That's a problem for the Vikings, who currently have $851,678 in cap space – the lowest amount in the NFL – according to Over The Cap. The Vikings have also shown a willingness to move money into future years, however, and adding Beckham may be a necessary boost to their offense.

Matthew Coller, who reports for Purple Insider on Bring Me The Sports, said this week that Beckham "has to be a consideration" for the Vikings considering their 5-1 start, but it won't look remotely like they're making a play for him until they start making cap room.

Coming into Week 7, the Vikings rank 14th in total points and 18th in total offense. Although Justin Jefferson is third in the NFL with 636 receiving yards, the next closest player on the team is Adam Thielen with 284.

O'Connell also has previous experience with Beckham during his stint as offensive coordinator with the Rams, which could factor into Beckham's decision with a new team.

In the end, Beckham should have a hot market for his services. The Chiefs and the Bills look like the two alphas in the NFL and Salguero reports that Aaron Rodgers "would like to have Beckham in Green Bay."

With other teams sure to pop up, there will be no shortage of suitors to sign Beckham.