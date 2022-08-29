Report: Vikings listening to trade offers for RB Alexander Mattison

As the Vikings continue to offload players before tomorrow’s roster cut deadline a surprising name has popped up in trade rumors" Alexander Mattison.

Going into the season it was presumed Mattison would once again be Dalvin Cook’s backup running back. But the emergence of 2022 fifth round running back Ty Chandler may have given new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell different thoughts.

According to reports the Vikings are considering shopping the 2019 third round pick. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson tweeted he’s heard of calls from at least six teams and that the Vikings would be asking for a third round pick, or maybe a fourth, in exchange for the 24-year-old running back.

The Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson meanwhile says as many as 12 teams have been in touch with the Vikings.

Mattison has been a solid backup for the Vikings the past three seasons, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 330 rushes. Last season Mattison rushed more than 20 times in three separate games, scoring one touchdown while averaging 4.3 yards per carry on 73 rushes.

The Vikings could view the Boise State running back expendable with the emergence this preseason of Chandler. The North Carolina running back rushed for 113 yards on just 15 attempts in the Vikings' three preseason games.

On top of having Chandler show some promise this preseason the Vikings will be hoping last years fourth round pick Kene Nwangwu continues to shine. In his rookie season Nwangwu burst on to the scene returning two kicks for touchdowns.

The Vikings open up the 2022 regular season against the Packers at US Bank Stadium Sunday, September 11th.