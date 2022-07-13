Skip to main content
Report: Vikings, Raiders two main teams interested in Ndamukong Suh

Report: Vikings, Raiders two main teams interested in Ndamukong Suh

The Vikings remain in the mix to sign the three-time All-Pro.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings remain in the mix to sign the three-time All-Pro.

According to USA Today's Tyler Dragon, the Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams interested in signing free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Dragon reports that the Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders are the two main teams having conversations with the three-time All-Pro. Dragon also reports that the Cleveland Browns have also shown interest but Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report says that Cleveland is "out of the picture."

The Vikings' pursuit of Suh makes sense as they look to beef up their interior defensive line. Minnesota revamped their pass rush earlier this offseason by signing Za'Darius Smith to pair with Danielle Hunter, but their biggest addition on the interior was Harrison Phillips, who had just 1.5 sacks over four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

While Phillips will play a key role in the defense, Suh would add a disruptive force. A five-time Pro Bowler, Suh has 70.5 sacks over his 12-year career and could help the Vikings on passing downs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While his career numbers are Hall of Fame-worthy, Suh hasn't been selected to a Pro Bowl since 2016 and he managed just six sacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Then again, the Vikings haven't had an interior lineman record six sacks in a season since Tom Johnson had 6.5 sacks in 2014.

With Dragon reporting that Suh plans to sign closer to training camp, the Vikings should know soon if he will land in Minnesota.

Related Articles

Ndamukong Suh
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings, Raiders two main teams interested in Ndamukong Suh

By Chris Schad42 seconds ago
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves want Karl-Anthony Towns to enter MVP chat

By Joe Nelson1 hour ago
WR Preview
MN Vikings

Do the Vikings have a battle for WR3?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider7 hours ago
Aerial Powers
MN Lynx

Powers' career night helps Lynx survive double OT thriller

By Chris Schad17 hours ago
USATSI_18101375
MN Wild

Wild goalie Cam Talbot traded to Ottawa

By Joe Nelson22 hours ago
USATSI_18660429_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

'Talent oozing off the charts': Logan Cooley hype train is rolling

By Joe NelsonJul 12, 2022
Brock Faber
MN Gophers

Bob Motzko says Brock Faber is the Lawrence Taylor of hockey

By Joe NelsonJul 12, 2022
RBPreview
MN Vikings

Vikings Training Camp Preview: Will Dalvin Cook keep his workhorse status?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple InsiderJul 12, 2022