Report: Vikings, Raiders two main teams interested in Ndamukong Suh

According to USA Today's Tyler Dragon, the Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams interested in signing free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Dragon reports that the Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders are the two main teams having conversations with the three-time All-Pro. Dragon also reports that the Cleveland Browns have also shown interest but Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report says that Cleveland is "out of the picture."

The Vikings' pursuit of Suh makes sense as they look to beef up their interior defensive line. Minnesota revamped their pass rush earlier this offseason by signing Za'Darius Smith to pair with Danielle Hunter, but their biggest addition on the interior was Harrison Phillips, who had just 1.5 sacks over four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

While Phillips will play a key role in the defense, Suh would add a disruptive force. A five-time Pro Bowler, Suh has 70.5 sacks over his 12-year career and could help the Vikings on passing downs.

While his career numbers are Hall of Fame-worthy, Suh hasn't been selected to a Pro Bowl since 2016 and he managed just six sacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Then again, the Vikings haven't had an interior lineman record six sacks in a season since Tom Johnson had 6.5 sacks in 2014.

With Dragon reporting that Suh plans to sign closer to training camp, the Vikings should know soon if he will land in Minnesota.