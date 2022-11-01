Skip to main content
Vikings trade draft picks to Lions for TJ Hockenson

Vikings trade draft picks to Lions for TJ Hockenson

A huge move for the Vikings just hours before the trade deadline.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

A huge move for the Vikings just hours before the trade deadline.

The Minnesota Vikings have traded multiple draft picks to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, according to multiple reports. 

The Vikings have confirmed the trade, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported details on the draft picks, saying the Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, while the Lions are giving Minnesota a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

The trade happenend just hours before Tuesday's 3 p.m. CT NFL trade deadline and one day after it was reported that tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss time with a high ankle sprain. 

Hockenson, the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season, including one against the Vikings in Week 3. The bulk of his numbers came in Detroit's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks in Week 4, when he hauled in eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith's 33 targets in seven games ranked third on the team to Justin Jefferson (71) and Adam Thielen (50), so the trade for Hockenson is an immediate replacement for Smith's target share. 

The Lions previously picked up Hockenson's fifth-year option so he's signed through 2023. Smith, meanwhile, is due to become a free agent after the season.  

Related: Why the refs flagged Garrett Bradbury for unsportsmanlike conduct

Related: Brandin Cooks likes tweet imploring Vikings to trade for him

Related Articles

USATSI_19333936
MN Vikings

Packers have a 4% chance to catch the Vikings in the NFC North

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19331644_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings trade draft picks to Lions for TJ Hockenson

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19184084
MN Vikings

The injury bug finally bites the Vikings

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_12025996_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Former Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer dead at 38

By Adam Uren
Adam Thielen / KJ Osborn
MN Vikings

Pat McAfee on the Vikings: 'I love everything about them'

By Chris Schad
Brandin Cooks
MN Vikings

Brandin Cooks likes tweet imploring Vikings to trade for him

By Chris Schad
Irv Smith Jr.
MN Vikings

Reports: Irv Smith Jr. suffered high-ankle sprain

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

The most interesting PFF grades from Vikings-Cardinals

By Joe Nelson