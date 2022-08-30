Skip to main content
Vikings trade offensive lineman Jesse Davis to Steelers

Vikings trade offensive lineman Jesse Davis to Steelers

The move frees up more cap space for the Vikings to work with.
Minnesota Vikings

Almost exactly five months after signing free agent offensive lineman Jesse Davis, the Minnesota Vikings have traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The Steelers are sending Minnesota a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick for Davis, whose department clears another $2.25 million from Minnesota's salary cap, according to Spotrac. 

Minnesota also cut defensive tackle Armon Watts on Tuesday and traded sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Houston Texans for defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. The trades combined clear up more than $4 million cap space. 

The big question now is what Minnesota will do, if anything, with that money. 

Davis was signed by Minnesota in March under the expectation that he would compete for the starting right guard job, but rookie second-rounder Ed Ingram won the job out of training camp, ranking No. 1 of 45 rookie guards this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. 

