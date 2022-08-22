Skip to main content
Report: Vikings trade with Raiders for quarterback Nick Mullens

Not a good sign for Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion in the Vikings' backup QB competition.
© Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Mullens might be the answer for the Minnesota Vikings' backup quarterback dilemma, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting Monday that the Vikings have made a trade with the Raiders to acquire the 27-year-old QB. 

Pelissero says the Vikings are sending Las Vegas a conditional seventh round pick for Mullens, who will immediately slide into the backup QB competition against Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion. 

Mullens has 17 career starts, including eight as a rookie in 2018 when he had more than 2,200 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the 49ers. He made eight more starts in 2020 with the Niners and passed for more than 2,400 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. 

He spent last season with the Browns and started one game, going 20-of-30 for 147 yards and one touchdown against the Raiders. 

"Mullens has shown in the past that he can competently fill in when the starter goes down and that’s about the best the Vikings could have done at this point," said Purple Insider's Matthew Coller in a text to Bring Me The Sports. "The fact that they didn’t give up anything serious in terms of draft capital is a plus."

