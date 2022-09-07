Report: Smith wants revenge after being 'treated bad' by Packers

On Monday, Za'Darius Smith apparently severely downplayed the revenge narrative when asked about facing the Green Bay Packers for the first time since signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

It's unclear when Tyler Dunne of Go Long spoke with Smith, but he quotes the Vikings outside linebacker as saying he indeed is out for revenge when Minnesota meets the Packers in the season opener Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“I played one year of high school football,” Smith begins. “For me to be where I’m at today, that’s how you know I love the game. I put my all into it. That’s why I felt the way I did with Green Bay — I gave that shit my all. I put my blood, sweat… I put my back on the f--king line. I put everything. And that Year 3, I was treated bad. That’s why I’m here now. So, I can play them twice a year.”

That's a much more intense answer than Smith gave reporters on Monday.

“Very excited, man,” Smith said, according to Matthew Coller. “I can’t wait. I’ve been preparing for this time to come for awhile now, so it’s finally come, and now I’m ready.”

Smith missed almost all of last season with a back injury and signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings this offseason. Despite racking up 26 sacks between 2019 and 2020, Smith's cap number this season is just $3.16 million, which ranks 59th among edge rushers in the NFL.

Smith will line up at outside linebacker – opposite of Danielle Hunter – when the Vikings' 3-4 base defense lines up against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. And if defensive coordinator Ed Donatell uses Smith the way the Packers used Smith against the Vikings in 2020, then he'll play all over the field.

In his 2020 matchup against the Vikings, here’s the breakdown of where he lined up (per PFF): Six plays at defensive tackle, nine plays at left outside linebacker, 13 plays at right outside linebacker, nine plays at middle linebacker.



Throw in the threat of Hunter getting to Rodgers and safety Harrison Smith giving Rodgers a hard time by disguising what he's about to do and all of a sudden the Packers could have a very hard time stopping Minnesota's healthy defense and very hungry former employee.