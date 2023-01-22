Skip to main content

Reports: Vikings request interviews with Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen

Sean Desai is a Vic Fangio disciple while Ryan Nielsen helped lead the second-best defense against the pass this season.
Add two more names to the list of defensive coordinator candidates the Minnesota Vikings hope to interview: Sean Desai and Ryan Nielsen. 

The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling says the Vikings have reached out to the Seattle Seahawks about Desai, who interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with the Vikings last year before Minnesota hired Ed Donatell. 

Desai is from the Vic Fangio coaching tree, meaning he would likely keep the Vikings in a 3-4 base defense that specializes in confusing quarterbacks with disguised coverages rather than blitzing a lot. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Minnesota has asked the Saints for permission to interview co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. He's 43 years old and has moved up the ranks in New Orleans rather quickly, going from defensive line coach in 2017 to associated head coach in 2021 and co-defensive coordinator this past season. 

The Saints run a 4-3 defense that allowed the ninth most rushing yards but the second fewest passing yards. The Saints finished fourth in the league with 48 sacks. 

The Vikings have also reportedly asked the Steelers for permission to hire linebackers coach Brian Flores, who was head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-21 and helped that defense go from 32nd in scoring to 6th in scoring in just one year. 

The Vikings fired Donatell on Wednesday after a season where Minnesota ranked 28th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed.

