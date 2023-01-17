Skip to main content

Roger Goodell surprises Vikings fan with Super Bowl tickets

A sweet moment involving the NFL commissioner on Sunday.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in Minneapolis for Sunday's playoff game between the Vikings and Giants and before the game he and Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf surprised a young fan with two tickets to the Super Bowl. 

Charlie Huizinga, the boy who received the tickets, has had support from the Vikings during his battle with leukemia. In October, Charlie got to play catch with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson – and blow the Gjallarhorn before a game – as part of his Make a Wish surprise. 

That was far and away the best moment inside the stadium as the Giants went on to beat the Vikings 31-24, sending Minnesota into the offseason while New York travels to San Francisco to face the 49ers. 

