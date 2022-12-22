Skip to main content
Ronnie Hillman, who had stint with Vikings, dead at 31

Hillman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of liver cancer in August.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday from a rare form of cancer. He was 31. 

Hillman, drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos in 2012, spent part of his final season in 2016 with the Minnesota Vikings. He suited up for five games and had 18 carries for 50 yards along with four receptions for 43 yards. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.," Hillman's family announced on his Instagram page Wednesday. "Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends."

Hillman entered hospice care this week. He was diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer, his family said. 

Hillman spent 2012-15 with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015-16 when he rushed for 863 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 11 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings that season. 

