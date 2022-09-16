Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings

Former Saints coach Sean Payton wasn’t pleased with how Aaron Rodgers conducted himself in the Packers' season opening 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Speaking on The NFL Rhodes Show, the current NFL on Fox analyst said: "I don’t think Aaron played well."

The biggest complaint Payton had was about Rodgers’ demeanor during and even after the game, and the impact it could have on his teammates.

"After the game we got to the interview in the locker room and the very first question posed to Aaron is about bouncing back and he referenced the first play of the game, the dropped pass by the rookie [Christian Watson], and I thought 'come on.’ And I like Aaron Rodgers, but

Payton said that Rodgers’ visible frustration after the Watson pass "drives me crazy,” and that he wants to see the Packers' coaching staff show some "tough love" towards the future Hall of Fame QB.

"Every once in a while all of us need to be checked, don't we?"

Rodgers did struggle against the Vikings, throwing for just 195 yard and one interception. On the very first offensive play of the game for the Packers, the rookie receiver Watson dropped a wide open catch that would have been a 75-yard touchdown.

Overall on Sunday, the Packers struggled to contain the Vikings as Minnesota had a total of 395 yards on offense, much of the coming through Justin Jefferson who had 9 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Payton went on to reference the Packers' Week 1 loss to the Saints in 2021 – a 38-3 drubbing – but thinks that there were more warning signs for Green Bay from the Minnesota performance.

“That’s a team that would concern me," he said. "Look, they had that type of loss last year to us in Week One. But they were a better team last year in Week One than they are this year in Week One.”

Next up for the Vikings is a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football.