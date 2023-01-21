Should the Vikings try to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance?

A report says the 49ers plan to stick with Brock Purdy in 2023. What's next for Minnesota native Trey Lance?

From Marshall, Minnesota to Fargo, North Dakota and all the way to San Francisco, California, Trey Lance has been on the move during his football journey – and with reports Saturday indicating the 49ers intend to stick with Brock Purdy in 2023 there could be another move in Lance's future.

How about a return home to Minnesota to play for the Vikings?

Lance, who broke his ankle in Week 2, should be ready to roll when the 2023 season starts. But if the Vikings were to acquire him there'd be no rush to have him learn a new offense because quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected back next season.

The bigger question is how long Cousins will be quarterbacking the Vikings.

The Vikings could let Cousins play out the final year of his contract ($36 million), sign him to another extension or trade him, though Cousins has a full no-trade clause in his contract that allows him to veto any deal he doesn't like.

Trading for Lance could help the Vikings solve a couple of issues. First, the Vikings don't have many draft picks to dedicate to a quarterback in the 2023 draft. And they probably won't find a QB of Lance's caliber potential with the 23rd pick in the first round.

Second, the 49ers have about $16.5 million in cap space entering next season (per Over The Cap) and the Vikings need to shed salary because they're $24.4 million over the cap. Would the 49ers be interested in any of Minnesota's high-priced veterans?

Safety Harrison Smith ($19.4 million), wide receiver Adam Thielen ($19.9 million), running back Dalvin Cook ($14.1 million), linebacker Eric Kendricks ($11.4 million) and edge rushers Za'Darius Smith (15.6 million) and Danielle Hunter ($13.1 million) are some of the players who will be under the microscope this offseason.

If the 49ers don't like any of those players, the Vikings probably need to start any conversation about Lance with a first-round pick. Remember, the 49ers gave up a 2021 first-round pick, two future first-rounders and a third-round pick to the Dolphins to move up to No. 3 to select Lance. They'll be hungry to recoup some of that draft capital.

Minnesota only has four picks this year: first, third, fourth and fifth-round selections, so that's a major disadvantage. But how greedy can the 49ers be if teams know Purdy is their starter and Lance remains an unknown who is now coming off a season-ending foot injury? And what if Lance says he wants a chance to play elsewhere?

Go ahead and Google his name and you'll see there's already talk about his "cryptic" Instagram post related to the Tennessee Titans (who need to consider replacing Ryan Tannehill) hiring Ran Carthon from the 49ers to be their GM.