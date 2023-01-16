Skip Bayless finds a way to blame Vikings' playoffs exit on Kirk Cousins

The Vikings lost 31-24 to the New York Giants and there's only one person to blame, according to Skip Bayless.

No, not Ed Donatell and his abysmal defense, but Kirk Cousins. The "Undisputed" host had predicted a Vikings loss prior to Sunday's game because Kirk Cousins was under center, and didn't let a little thing like the game narrative change his opinion.

"Cousins was why I picked Daniel Jones and the Giants to win this game," he tweeted in the aftermath.

Cousins finished 31 for 39 throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown as well on a quarterback sneak.

Up until the final play – when he unforgivably dumped off a pass to TJ Hockenson short of the sticks on 4th down – his performance should have been good enough to secure a victory.

We're not quite sure how anyone watching on Sunday can pin the loss on anything other than the shocking defensive performance that allowed Daniel Jones and the Giants to waltz up the field on multiple occasions unimpeded.

Here's what Bayless said before the game, which at least provides a little more context to his views on Cousins.

"I don't like Kirk Cousins, he will fail you when you least need him to fail you ... that's just what he does.

"He'll make some great throws. I don't doubt that he'll put up some nice numbers, and when you least expect it ... he'll throw it to the Giants."

It's easy – and lazy – to see the final play of the game and conclude: "Welp, Kirk Cousins has blown it again." Also, as it turns out he didn't "throw it to the Giants" on Sunday.

Is Cousins Patrick Mahomes? No. He is a good, but probably not great quarterback. Still, but members of the national football media have to be extremely obstinate to not recognize that Cousins has been clutch for the Vikings this season, either that or they just didn't watch many Vikings games.