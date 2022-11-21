Star struck: Cowboys obliterate Vikings 40-3
Three plays after receiving the opening kickoff Kirk Cousins was sacked and fumbled. That was bad and it only got worse as Dallas (7-3) destroyed the Vikings (8-2) 40-3 in what was expected to be a tight showdown by two of the top teams in the NFC.
Dallas settled for a field goal after Cousins' fumble on the opening drive, and Minnesota responded with a field goal of their own – after T.J. Hockenson dropped a surefire touchdown pass from Cousins. That's when the Vikings disappeared.
Dallas ate 5 minutes, 13 seconds off the clock and Ezekiel Elliott capped off the 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. 10-3 Cowboys.
The Vikings went 20 yards on five plays and punted. The Cowboys responded with a 14-play drive that chewed up 7 minutes, 54 seconds and Brett Maher nailed a 53-yard field goal. 13-3 Cowboys.
Read More
After a 3-and-out and another punt, the Cowboys marched down the field and boosted Tony Pollard caught a pass in the flat and sprinted 30 yards for a touchdown. 20-3 Cowboys.
Minnesota punted again and Dallas had the ball at their own 14 and wound up at the Viking 31 with 5 seconds left in the half. Maher buried a 60-yard field, which was even more incredible because he had to make it twice after his first kick was negated by a late whistle and review of the previous play. 23-3 Cowboys.
The Cowboys opened the second half with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Pollard. 30-3 Cowboys.
Minnesota responded with Cousins getting sacked twice and a pass interference call on Hockenson to give them a fourth-and-29 at their own 6-yard line. Obviously, punt. Three plays later the Cowboys were at the Minnesota 1. Two plays after that Elliott scored his second TD of the game. 37-3 Cowboys.
Maher added a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. 40-3 Cowboys.