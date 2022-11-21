Star struck: Cowboys obliterate Vikings 40-3

Dallas earned its largest margin of victory on the road in franchise history.

Three plays after receiving the opening kickoff Kirk Cousins was sacked and fumbled. That was bad and it only got worse as Dallas (7-3) destroyed the Vikings (8-2) 40-3 in what was expected to be a tight showdown by two of the top teams in the NFC.

Dallas settled for a field goal after Cousins' fumble on the opening drive, and Minnesota responded with a field goal of their own – after T.J. Hockenson dropped a surefire touchdown pass from Cousins. That's when the Vikings disappeared.

Dallas ate 5 minutes, 13 seconds off the clock and Ezekiel Elliott capped off the 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. 10-3 Cowboys.

The Vikings went 20 yards on five plays and punted. The Cowboys responded with a 14-play drive that chewed up 7 minutes, 54 seconds and Brett Maher nailed a 53-yard field goal. 13-3 Cowboys.

After a 3-and-out and another punt, the Cowboys marched down the field and boosted Tony Pollard caught a pass in the flat and sprinted 30 yards for a touchdown. 20-3 Cowboys.

Minnesota punted again and Dallas had the ball at their own 14 and wound up at the Viking 31 with 5 seconds left in the half. Maher buried a 60-yard field, which was even more incredible because he had to make it twice after his first kick was negated by a late whistle and review of the previous play. 23-3 Cowboys.

The Cowboys opened the second half with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Pollard. 30-3 Cowboys.

Minnesota responded with Cousins getting sacked twice and a pass interference call on Hockenson to give them a fourth-and-29 at their own 6-yard line. Obviously, punt. Three plays later the Cowboys were at the Minnesota 1. Two plays after that Elliott scored his second TD of the game. 37-3 Cowboys.

Maher added a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. 40-3 Cowboys.