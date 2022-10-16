Sunday pregame update: Bridgewater active for Dolphins

Skip to main content
Sunday pregame update: Teddy Bridgewater active for Dolphins

Bridgewater will back up rookie Skylar Thompson.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bridgewater will back up rookie Skylar Thompson.

If rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson struggles Sunday against the Vikings, the Dolphins will have Teddy Bridgewater available as the backup. 

Bridgewater is active for the noon kickoff, though starting tackle Terron Armstead and six other players are inactive.

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa
  • RB Myles Gaskin
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • CB Kader Kohou
  • T Terron Armstead
  • DT John Jenkins
  • TE Durham Smyth

Bridgewater isn't starting because Miami head coach Mike McDaniel prefers his starting QB get an entire week of work, which Bridgewater couldn't because he was in the concussion protocol until Thursday. 

Running back Raheem Mostert is active, which is a boost to Miami's running game. 

The Vikings aren't dealing with many injuries, but edge rusher D.J. Wonnum will not play due to an illness. He missed practice most of the week with the undisclosed illness. 

Wonnum is the only regular contributor who will not play today for Minnesota. 

