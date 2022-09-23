Friday injury update ahead of Vikings-Lions

The Vikings are set to be missing a key part of their defense Sunday when they host the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Harrison Smith was officially listed as ‘out’ according to the Friday injury report. Smith suffered the concussion in the loss to the Eagles Monday night.

That leaves either third year safety Josh Metellus or rookie Lewis Cine to replace the All-Pro safety in the Vikings secondary. "I see a lot of different roles depending on if it's Metellus or Lewis. I would expect both those guys play," Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said when asked about Metellus or Cine getting Smith’s snaps.

Andrew Booth Jr. is set to miss his second straight game as he recovers from an injury he suffered in Week 1 vs. the Packers.

Eric Kendricks was also added to the injury report Friday and listed as questionable with a toe injury.

While the Vikings list remains small the Lions have a plethora of players on their injury report.

Defensive end John Cominsky (wrist) and Guard Jonah Jackson (finger) were both ruled out for the game Sunday. Jackson missed the Lions win over Washington last week.

The second overall pick in this year’s draft defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was listed as questionable for Sunday after missing Wednesday and Thursday and being a limited participant on Friday. Hutchinson registered three sacks against Washington.

Tight end TJ Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, and running back D’Andre Swift were all listed as questionable for Sunday. Hockenson and Ragnow were both limited participants all week while Swift didn’t practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

It's expected that Hockenson, Hutchinson, Ragnow and Swift will play on Sunday.

The Vikings look to contain a Lions offense that’s put up over 350 yards in both of their games this season. Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium is set for noon on Sunday.