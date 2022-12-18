Watch: The moment Pat McAfee finds out the Vikings-Colts result

'Largest comeback in NFL history while we're calling the Vegas Bowl?!'

While now one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment, podcasting, and punditry, Pat McAfee rose to prominence as a kicker for the Indianapolis Colts.

He was somewhat peeved, therefore, on Saturday when news filtered through of the Vikings' famous comeback from a 33-0 halftime deficit to the Colts to win 39-36 in overtime.

McAfee was on commentary for the Las Vegas Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Oregon State Beavers, and says he'd been avoiding his phone so he could focus on the game.

Then news comes through his headphones, with McAfee reacting: "Largest comeback in NFL history while we're calling the Vegas Bowl?! I just found out!"