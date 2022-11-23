NFL's leading Pro Bowl vote-getter is Justin Jefferson

The most popular player in the NFL, at least based on Pro Bowl votes, is Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson leads the NFL with more than 72,000 votes, according to the NFL. That's nearly 3,000 more than Patrick Mahomes and also just ahead of Saquan Barkley, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Also per the NFL, the Vikings have more cumulative votes than any other team.

You can cast your Pro Bowl votes here.

Jefferson is 55 yards from setting the record for most receiving yards in the first three seasons to start a career. Randy Moss had 4,163 yards in 48 games with the Vikings from 1998-2000, and Jefferson, in just 43 games, has 4,109 yards.

There is no Pro Bowl this year, but the NFL will feature Pro Bowl players in skills competitions during the week before the Super Bowl. There will also be a flag football game Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.