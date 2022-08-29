The Vikings' toughest cutdown day decisions

Cutdown day in the NFL arrives on Tuesday and while Minnesota Vikings training camp did not offer a bevy of position battles there are still some difficult decisions facing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Let’s have a look at the most likely scenario for each position and the toughest roster bubble choices:

Quarterback

Projected quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

Toughest decision: Will they keep Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond or put one on the practice squad?

The Vikings seemed to leave the door open for anybody to change their mind after trading for Mullens, but neither Mannion or Mond rose to the occasion in the final preseason game. However, there is reason to keep one of them around: They know the offense and have practiced it for months. If the team believes there is any upside left with Mond they could try to retain him, though his lack of usage in practice last week and fourth quarter playing time versus the Broncos on Saturday hints strongly that they will move on from the 2021 third-round pick.

Mannion isn’t likely to have tons of offers so he could choose to stay in Minnesota on the practice squad and perhaps be elevated for the first few weeks of the season until Mullens feels comfortable with the offense.

Running back

Projected running backs: Dalvin Cook, Alex Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, CJ Ham

Toughest decision: Do the Vikings need a fullback?

O’Connell has praised CJ Ham heavily throughout the offseason and, on multiple occasions, laid out his plans for the fullback within the offense. The lingering question is whether they will have enough work for him in an offense dominated by three-receiver/single-back sets. But because Ham is a terrific special teamer and versatile player that can be used for a handful of plays per game it would be surprising if they moved on.

Heading into camp we would have expected Ty Chandler’s roster spot to be the one up for debate but he dominated the preseason, making him a likely candidate to stick on the 53.

Wide receiver

Projected receivers: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Trishton Jackson, Jalen Nailor

Toughest decision: Who takes Bisi Johnson’s spot?

The receiver room seemed pretty well set until Johnson was lost for the season with an ACL tear. Throughout the summer Jackson was the next man up with the second team and finished the preseason with five receptions for 71 yards. The Vikings could also cut Jackson with plans to put him on the practice squad and leave this spot open to sign a receiver who gets cut or a remaining veteran free agent.

Tight end

Projected tight ends: Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Toughest decision: Will they cut Zach Davidson?

Keeping four tight ends on cutdown day is plausible if they Vikings don’t retain six receivers. While Davidson struggled with drops, he would be a situational receiving option should Smith Jr. not be ready to play Week 1 against the Packers. If Smith Jr., who is recovering from thumb surgery, is on pace to open the season then the choice comes down to Davidson or Ellefson. There isn’t much question about Davidson being the better athlete, but Ellefson could be considered more reliable and helpful in heavy-package running situations.

Offensive line

Projected offensive line: Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram, Brian O’Neill, Blake Brandel, Chris Reed, Jesse Davis, Austin Schlottman, Vederian Lowe

Toughest decision: Will Jesse Davis and/or Oli Udoh be cut?

Not that preseason performance is everything but Davis ranked 33rd of 35 Vikings offensive players by PFF for his preseason showing. Meanwhile Chris Reed ranked as the best offensive player on the roster. Combine Davis’s subpar game action with losing the starting right guard position to the rookie Ingram and the Vikings may allow him to look for work elsewhere. Udoh played with the second team for the entire camp and preseason so he might be retained but the team could see the rookie Lowe as having higher upside.

Defensive line

Projected defensive line: Danielle Hunter, Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, Armon Watts, Patrick Jones, DJ Wonnum, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch

Toughest decision: Did TY McGill do enough to earn a spot? Will they cut fifth-rounder Esezi Otomewo and 2021 sixth-rounder Jaylen Twyman?

Editor: TY McGill has been cut by the Vikings Monday morning.

McGill was the highest PFF graded Vikings player on defense during the preseason (with at least 40 snaps) but he also didn’t work exclusively with the second team in practice, which could mean the Vikings have their eye on bigger bodies for the defensive tackle positions. As far as the younger players, neither Otomewo or Twyman flashed this summer. In fact, Twyman played 104 snaps, registered just one QB pressure in preseason and produced the lowest grade of any Vikings defender. Both players could be development candidates for the practice squad.

Linebacker

Projected linebackers: Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye

Toughest decision: Will they only keep four linebackers?

Simply put: Nobody stepped to the plate and demanded a job in the linebacker room. It is possible the Vikings could consider keeping Blake Lynch because he was a major part of their special teams unit last year, playing 342 total special teams snaps. But we have not seen signs of the team believing he can be Kendricks or Hicks’ backup. Dye has received much more practice and playing time with the second unit.

Cornerback

Projected cornerbacks: Cam Dantzler, Patrick Peterson, Andrew Booth Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd, Parry Nickerson

Toughest decision: Do they need a backup nickel?

If the Vikings do not keep Nickerson or Hairston, it’s hard to say who would step into the nickel corner role if Sullivan went down. Booth Jr., Evans and Boyd do not have experience in the slot. They could keep a nickel on the practice squad only and choose to scramble in a mid-game injury situation but it seems more likely that someone stays as a just-in-case.

Safety

Projected safeties: Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus

Toughest decision: Four safeties?

Metellus has put together solid preseason showings and played with the second group during the entire camp. He plays special teams and has more experience than Cine, who was banged up and did not play in the final preseason game.

Projected specialists: Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola

Toughest decision: N/A