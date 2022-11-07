Skip to main content
Topless, victorious Kirk Cousins rocks diamond chains again

Topless, victorious Kirk Cousins rocks diamond chains again

It's fast-becoming a tradition with a Vikings win.
Instagram Stories, via Twitter

It's fast-becoming a tradition with a Vikings win.

It's Sunday evening and here we are again, writing about Kirk Cousins rocking a diamond chain.

The Vikings won again, and you know what that means. Yes, what is fast becoming a road game tradition, the previously-thought of as toned-down Kirk Cousins rocked some serious post-game bling.

It happened en route back from London after a win over New Orleans, again after a win in Miami against the Dolphins, and now again on the way home from Washington.

And it keeps escalating. With a snazzy haircut and some designer black frames, Cousins has decided to rock the diamond chains topless this time.

Who knows where this leads. Next week the Vikings play in Buffalo, a win there against Super Bowl Bills and he may just be in his birthday suit with a Mithril chain.

