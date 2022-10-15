Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol; will still miss Vikings game

Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, but will still miss Vikings game

The Dolphins have been taking additional precautions with their quarterback.
© Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol following his Week 4 injury, but will not be ready to face the Minnesota Vikings in Miami on Sunday.

That's according to national NFL reporters Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero, with Schefter also noting that Teddy Bridgewater has cleared concussion protocol, and will be the backup QB on Sunday.

That means that the Vikings will be facing 7th-round rookie Skylar Thompson, which has increasingly looked like the case all week.

Tagovailoa has gone far beyond the typical concussion protocol since a hit in Week 4 dealt him his second suspected concussion in the space of five days following a similar incident in Week 3.

He is now set to start in Week 7.

Of Bridgewater, Pelissero said he "never showed concussion symptoms and passed every test since he was pulled by the ATC spotter last week."

The visit to Miami is one of the toughest matchups on the Vikings' schedule, and facing a third-string quarterback should give them a chance of coming away with a win.

That said, the Vikings have struggled against backup QBs in the past, losing at home last year to Dallas backup Cooper Rush, and lost to a Chiefs led by Matt Moore in 2019 – thanks in no small part to now-Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

