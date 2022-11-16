Video of Vikings announcer going crazy has gone viral

Welcome to Minnesota, Pat McAfee.

Minnesota Vikings fans have been listening to Paul Allen announce games on the radio for the better part of two decades, but the former NFL punter turned superstar YouTube host has heard Allen's broadcasting style for the first time following his viral calls from the epic overtime thriller between the Vikings and Bills on Sunday.

Audio of Allen's highlights went viral immediately after the game. And now the Vikings have released video of Allen in the press box as he made the calls, and those have gone viral with a million views and counting.

"I didn’t know this incredible human existed until now… I feel as if I’ve missed out on so much electricity. The talent… the passion… the story telling," tweeted McAfee. "Paul Allen, Minnesota Viking PxP, is FANTASTIC."

"He didn't get out of there! He did not get out. That's a safety! Give it to us! Give us the safety!" Allen shouted when Bills QB Josh Allen fumbled in the end zone. "Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen! Holy cow!"

Allen has a laundry of list of famous highlights. There's the game in 2003 when the Arizona Cardinals stunned the Vikings on a last-second touchdown.

"No! No! The Cardinals have knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs!" Allen moaned. "There are Minnesota Vikings crying on the field."

His call when Brett Favre threw a critical interception in the 2009-10 NFC title game against the Saints:

"Brett Favre goes back to pass, he pumps. Now he fires over the middle – intercepted. I can't believe what I'm seeing right now," he said. "Why do you even ponder passing? You can take a knee and try a 56-yard field goal. This is not Detroit, man. This is the Super Bowl."

When Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal in the 2015 playoff loss to the Seahawks:

"Walsh's kick is up and it is no good he missed it! Are you kidding me? The season can't end like that," Allen said. "And the Seattle Seahawks are off to Charlotte. Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal."

His call on the Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs "Minneapolis Miracle" in the 2017-18 playoffs:

"Case on a deep drop, steps up in the pocket. He'll fire to the right side – caught by Diggs! Oh he got loose! At the 30, 10 ... touchdown! Are you kidding me?! It's a Minneapolis miracle! Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings have walked off on the New Orleans Saints."