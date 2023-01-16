Video shows Roger Goodell's response to Vikings fan's taunt in MN

Skip to main content

Video shows Roger Goodell's response to Vikings fan's taunt in Minnesota

One very sweet moment involving Goodell and another that was quite the opposite.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in Minneapolis for Sunday's playoff game between the Vikings and Giants and there were two moments caught on video, one far more heartwarming than the other. 

First, Goodell and Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf surprise a young fan with two tickets to the Super Bowl. 

Charlie Huizinga, the boy who received the tickets, has had support from the Vikings during his battle with leukemia. In October, Charlie got to play catch with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson – and blow the Gjallarhorn before a game – as part of his Make a Wish surprise. 

That was nice. What you're about to see is NSFW and the opposite of good. 

After the Giants beat the Vikings 31-24, a fan was lingering in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium and began shouting at Goodell, who was part of a group walking off the field.

The fan cursed at Goodell and claimed the NFL is rigged. A woman in the group flipped up a middle finger in response to the vulgar fan, while Goodell responded with a hand motion and open mouth. We won't even begin to speculate on the meaning of the display... 

