Vikings' Akayleb Evans says he's been battling 'mental demons'

The 23-year-old is getting off of social media to focus on his mental health this offseason.

Sports can be larger than life but all the fame and money in the world can't stop a person from having to face difficulties on life's road.

Akayleb Evans, a cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, is the latest example of a professional athlete being vulnerable in front of the world as he addressed the mental and physical struggles he's been battling during his rookie season in the NFL.

"I've been dealing with a lot mentally on and off the field while still trying to be the fun loving guy that most know I once was. I'm in a period of my life where meaningful relationships I've had for years have been lost while also dealing with injuries in football when I'm just trying to be the best version of myself professionally in the sport that I love," Evans wrote in a social media post Thursday night.

Evans suffered three concussions during his rookie season with the Vikings and last played in Minnesota's Week 13 win over the New York Jets.

"Like most people in this type of situation, this has had me fighting my own mental demons while still putting a smile on my face for others. I know I will be alright in the long run but I need to get off social media to help that in the meantime," Evans continued. "Surrounding myself with those who love me will be the key to improvement. Time to invest in my mental as much as I do my physical."

Evans suffered concussions Oct. 9 against the Bears, Nov. 13 in Buffalo and Dec. 4 against the Jets. He finished the season on injured reserve.

“I feel like I have a bright future, and you get only one brain, so you got to protect it," Evans said earlier this week, according to the Pioneer Press.