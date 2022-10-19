Vikings and Odell Beckham Jr.? ‘It has to be in consideration’

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Minnesota Vikings? It might be a long shot, but that hasn't stopped fans feverishly speculating after the Vikings were identified as one of the potential landing spots for the star receivers.

And Purple Insider's Matthew Coller says it's something the Vikings "have to consider" since they are atop the NFC North and in a position to compete for home field advantage in the playoffs.

"I’m not sure how realistic it is when other teams can make more significant offers for his services based on cap situation but it has to be in consideration," Coller told Bring Me The Sports. "At 5-1, the Vikings have to think about anything that would help them improve and one of their biggest weaknesses this year has been creating explosive plays in the passing game. Beckham would be an instant shot in the arm from that perspective."

There are a lot of loose connections between Minnesota and Beckham.

Beckham was in Cleveland when Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in the Browns' front office. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was Beckham's offensive coordinator with the Rams. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson went to LSU, just like Beckham.

"He's just like an older brother to me," Jefferson said of Beckham in 2020, "so to have that connection with him is special for me."

And let's not forget that Beckham's mother, Heather Van Norman, was a track star at Windom High School in Minnesota before running track at the University of Minnesota for a year and then transferring to LSU, where she met Odell Beckham Sr. and the Odell Beckham Jr. story began.

Meanwhile, Bills linebacker Von Miller keeps predicting Beckham will join him in Buffalo. Others in Los Angeles think he could return to the Rams. The Chiefs restructured tight end Travis Kelce's contract and that generated speculation that it was to free up space to sign Beckham. There's even been a report saying there's mutual interest between the Patriots and Beckham.

And of course the Packers make great sense since their young receivers haven't stepped up and Randall Cobb is now out with an injury.

Minnesota has a solid receiver room with Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, but an injury to any of them would be a significant blow. Would the Vikings rather give Jalen Reagor a bigger in the event of an injury? Or would Beckham be a better fit, as well as a way to stop the Green Bay Packers from improving?

