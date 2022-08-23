Vikings announce roster moves ahead of cutdown deadline

The Minnesota Vikings have made four roster moves bringing their roster down from 84 to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3pm deadline.

Cornerback Harrison Hand and tight end Shaun Beyer were both waived. Linebacker Ryan Connelly and receiver Blake Proehl have been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Hand, drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in 23 games over the past two years and making his lone career interception against Drew Brees in Week 15 of the 2020 season.

Shaun Beyer joined the team last month after being waived by the Broncos in May.

Connelly and Proehl started training camp on the Active/PUP list and have been rehabbing injuries from last season.

Final roster cuts come next Tuesday when NFL teams are to get down to a 53-man roster. The Vikings close out preseason this Saturday night against the Denver Broncos at 8pm.