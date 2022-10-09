Vikings-Bears Sunday injury updates: Chicago down top CB

It's a nearly perfectly clean injury report for the Minnesota Vikings Sunday morning as the only regular player they won't have against the Bears is rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. – and that's a stretch considering Booth has yet play a significant role of any kind this season.

Chicago's injury report is far more impactful to what will happen on the field inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Specifically, the effect cornerback Jaylon Johnson's absence could have on the game is likely to be significant. He's their best cornerback and him being out puts big-time pressure on a rickety Chicago secondary.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported that Johnson went through an extensive pregame workout, but his doubtful status entering the game ultimately proved accurate.

Cornerback Dane Cruikshank, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end Jake Tonges are also out for Chicago.

