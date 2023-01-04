Skip to main content

Vikings' Brian O'Neill also suffered partially torn Achilles

O'Neill's injury will require surgery.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brian O'Neill's injury was worse than initially feared. The star Vikings right tackle left Sunday's game against the Packers what the Vikings initially described as a calf muscle injury. But further tests have revealed a partially torn Achilles. 

"From medical tests and things that continue to be evaluated with Brian, it was determined in addition to the calf injury it led to a partially torn Achilles. It is something that he will require surgery to fix and then is expected to make a fully recovery," head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday. 

"It was not a full tear. It was not a full Achilles injury but it was an injury that did require it being repaired," O'Connell continued. "Timelines, I really don't have at this point but my understanding is he should be able to make a fully recovery and be ready and hopefully available to start next season."

Replacing O'Neill will likely be up to Oli Udoh or Blake Brandel, maybe both. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think it's going to be a hard thing to replace, especially with that consistency," said O'Connell, who made it fairly clear that Udoh will be starting Sunday at Chicago. When the playoffs come around Jan. 14-16, Brandel is expected back. 

"Yes, there is a very good chance we'll get Blake back. He's done an excellent job in his recovery," said O'Connell. "I know Blake is doing everything he can to get back with his guys up front there as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, O'Connell expressed optimism about getting center Garrett Bradbury back from a back injury in time for the playoffs. 

"He is progressing and the hope is at some point soon we'll be able to get him back," the head coach said. "It's to be determined what that looks like for this week."

Related Articles

Brian O'Neill
MN Vikings

Vikings' Brian O'Neill also suffered partially torn Achilles

By Joe Nelson
Damar Hamlin, Bills-Bengals
NFL News and Rumors

Murphy: The NFL is our national drug. We are all unapologetic addicts.

By Brian Murphy
Justin Fields
MN Vikings

Bears to hold out Justin Fields in season finale against Vikings

By Joe Nelson
Chris Finch, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Chris Finch delivers interesting comments in radio interview

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19711693
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: Which playoff opponents can capitalize on the Vikings' biggest flaws?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordan McLaughlin
MN Timberwolves

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordan McLaughlin not close to returning

By Joe Nelson
North Dakota State Bison
MN Gophers

NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots

By Chris Schad
Joshua Ola-Joseph
MN Gophers

Turnovers spoil Gophers' upset bid of No. 14 Wisconsin

By Chris Schad