Vikings' Brian O'Neill also suffered partially torn Achilles

Brian O'Neill's injury was worse than initially feared. The star Vikings right tackle left Sunday's game against the Packers what the Vikings initially described as a calf muscle injury. But further tests have revealed a partially torn Achilles.

"From medical tests and things that continue to be evaluated with Brian, it was determined in addition to the calf injury it led to a partially torn Achilles. It is something that he will require surgery to fix and then is expected to make a fully recovery," head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday.

"It was not a full tear. It was not a full Achilles injury but it was an injury that did require it being repaired," O'Connell continued. "Timelines, I really don't have at this point but my understanding is he should be able to make a fully recovery and be ready and hopefully available to start next season."

Replacing O'Neill will likely be up to Oli Udoh or Blake Brandel, maybe both.

"I think it's going to be a hard thing to replace, especially with that consistency," said O'Connell, who made it fairly clear that Udoh will be starting Sunday at Chicago. When the playoffs come around Jan. 14-16, Brandel is expected back.

"Yes, there is a very good chance we'll get Blake back. He's done an excellent job in his recovery," said O'Connell. "I know Blake is doing everything he can to get back with his guys up front there as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, O'Connell expressed optimism about getting center Garrett Bradbury back from a back injury in time for the playoffs.

"He is progressing and the hope is at some point soon we'll be able to get him back," the head coach said. "It's to be determined what that looks like for this week."